Tragedy Strikes RCB Victory Celebrations: Investigation Demanded
Karnataka Governor Thawaar Chand Gehlot called for a rigorous investigation into the tragic stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's victory celebrations. The incident claimed 11 lives and injured over 30 people. He emphasized compensation for the victims' families and urged measures to prevent similar occurrences.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Governor Thawaar Chand Gehlot has urged the state government to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the tragic incident outside Chinnaswamy Stadium during the RCB victory celebrations.
The Governor stressed the need for swift compensation and support for the bereaved families following the ordeal where at least 11 people died and over 30 were injured due to a stampede.
He emphasized that such tragedies must not recur, advocating for accountability and preventive measures to safeguard public safety in future events.
