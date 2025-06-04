Tragedy Strikes RCB Victory Celebrations: Investigation Demanded

Karnataka Governor Thawaar Chand Gehlot has urged the state government to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the tragic incident outside Chinnaswamy Stadium during the RCB victory celebrations.

The Governor stressed the need for swift compensation and support for the bereaved families following the ordeal where at least 11 people died and over 30 were injured due to a stampede.

He emphasized that such tragedies must not recur, advocating for accountability and preventive measures to safeguard public safety in future events.