Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes RCB Victory Celebrations: Investigation Demanded

Karnataka Governor Thawaar Chand Gehlot called for a rigorous investigation into the tragic stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's victory celebrations. The incident claimed 11 lives and injured over 30 people. He emphasized compensation for the victims' families and urged measures to prevent similar occurrences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:28 IST
Tragedy Strikes RCB Victory Celebrations: Investigation Demanded
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Governor Thawaar Chand Gehlot has urged the state government to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the tragic incident outside Chinnaswamy Stadium during the RCB victory celebrations.

The Governor stressed the need for swift compensation and support for the bereaved families following the ordeal where at least 11 people died and over 30 were injured due to a stampede.

He emphasized that such tragedies must not recur, advocating for accountability and preventive measures to safeguard public safety in future events.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025