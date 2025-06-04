Left Menu

State-Sponsored Negligence: Leaders Condemn Bengaluru Stampede at RCB Victory Celebration

The tragic stampede during the Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL victory celebration in Bengaluru has resulted in multiple deaths, sparking widespread condemnation from political leaders. The BJP has criticized the Congress government's handling of the event, alleging negligence and demanding accountability. Calls for strengthened safety measures and government responsibility continue to emerge.

Updated: 04-06-2025 23:29 IST
State-Sponsored Negligence: Leaders Condemn Bengaluru Stampede at RCB Victory Celebration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The aftermath of a tragic stampede in Bengaluru, which occurred during the victory celebration of Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL triumph, has sparked reactions from political leaders across the spectrum. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their condolences to the affected families, describing the event as heartrending.

While Congress leaders called for enhanced safety protocols, the BJP launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led state government. They condemned the government for 'state-sponsored negligence' and demanded accountability from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other officials involved in organizing the event without adequate preparations.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and other BJP spokespeople joined the chorus, labeling the tragedy as a consequence of criminal negligence. Calls for a thorough investigation and resignations of top state officials have intensified as the nation mourns the loss of lives while rallying for justice and preventive measures.

