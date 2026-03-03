Unity and Joy: Holi Celebrations in Assam

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have conveyed heartfelt greetings to the Assamese public on the occasion of Holi, the vibrant festival known for its colorful celebrations.

Governor Acharya remarked that Holi is a significant cultural event that showcases India's rich heritage and the enduring spirit of unity in diversity. He emphasized that the festival, defined by its lively display of colors and festivities, symbolizes the triumph of hope over despair and harmony over discord.

Acharya expressed his hope that Holi would further bond society through goodwill and mutual respect, urging celebrations to be responsible and inclusive. Echoing these sentiments, Chief Minister Sarma encouraged everyone to celebrate with a commitment to safety, wishing that the festival of colors would spread happiness, joy, and harmony throughout Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)