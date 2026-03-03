Left Menu

Unity and Joy: Holi Celebrations in Assam

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended greetings to the people of Assam for Holi, emphasizing unity, responsibility, and cultural richness. Acharya highlighted the festival's spirit of hope and harmony, while Sarma encouraged celebrations with safety and camaraderie.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-03-2026 11:54 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 11:54 IST
Unity and Joy: Holi Celebrations in Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have conveyed heartfelt greetings to the Assamese public on the occasion of Holi, the vibrant festival known for its colorful celebrations.

Governor Acharya remarked that Holi is a significant cultural event that showcases India's rich heritage and the enduring spirit of unity in diversity. He emphasized that the festival, defined by its lively display of colors and festivities, symbolizes the triumph of hope over despair and harmony over discord.

Acharya expressed his hope that Holi would further bond society through goodwill and mutual respect, urging celebrations to be responsible and inclusive. Echoing these sentiments, Chief Minister Sarma encouraged everyone to celebrate with a commitment to safety, wishing that the festival of colors would spread happiness, joy, and harmony throughout Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pronto's Funding Surge: Revolutionizing Home Services in India

Pronto's Funding Surge: Revolutionizing Home Services in India

 India
2
Israel Gears Up for Extended Campaign Against Iran

Israel Gears Up for Extended Campaign Against Iran

 Global
3
Indian Students Safely Relocated Amidst Intensifying West Asia Conflict

Indian Students Safely Relocated Amidst Intensifying West Asia Conflict

 Iran
4
Tensions Escalate: Afghan-Pakistani Conflict Takes Toll on Civilians

Tensions Escalate: Afghan-Pakistani Conflict Takes Toll on Civilians

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026