Pioneering Women: Historic All-Women Sailing Expedition Returns from Seychelles
An all-women tri-services sailing expedition team from the Indian armed forces has completed a historic voyage to Seychelles. This marked the first international open-sea mission by an all-woman team and demonstrated their resilience against rough weather and fatigue, highlighting the growing role of women in the military.
An all-women team from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force has returned to India after successfully completing a pioneering 1,800-nautical-mile sailing expedition to Seychelles. The voyage marked the first-ever international open-sea mission conducted by women from the Indian armed forces.
The expedition, aboard the vessel 'Triveni', faced challenging conditions, including tropical squalls and extended fatigue, showcasing the crew's exceptional endurance. The endeavor serves as a testament to the armed forces' commitment to gender-inclusive operational excellence.
The mission also underscores the expanding roles of women in India's military, paying homage to historical warrior queens and demonstrating strategic vision as India's maritime capabilities grow. This journey is hailed as a milestone in the forces' quest for equality and operational strength.
