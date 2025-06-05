Left Menu

Pioneering Women: Historic All-Women Sailing Expedition Returns from Seychelles

An all-women tri-services sailing expedition team from the Indian armed forces has completed a historic voyage to Seychelles. This marked the first international open-sea mission by an all-woman team and demonstrated their resilience against rough weather and fatigue, highlighting the growing role of women in the military.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 00:26 IST
Pioneering Women: Historic All-Women Sailing Expedition Returns from Seychelles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An all-women team from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force has returned to India after successfully completing a pioneering 1,800-nautical-mile sailing expedition to Seychelles. The voyage marked the first-ever international open-sea mission conducted by women from the Indian armed forces.

The expedition, aboard the vessel 'Triveni', faced challenging conditions, including tropical squalls and extended fatigue, showcasing the crew's exceptional endurance. The endeavor serves as a testament to the armed forces' commitment to gender-inclusive operational excellence.

The mission also underscores the expanding roles of women in India's military, paying homage to historical warrior queens and demonstrating strategic vision as India's maritime capabilities grow. This journey is hailed as a milestone in the forces' quest for equality and operational strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025