India Expands Ramsar Sites as PM Modi Celebrates Environmental Progress

On World Environment Day, distinguished actor Annu Kapoor emphasized the importance of individual responsibility in maintaining environmental cleanliness. In a conversation with ANI, Kapoor highlighted the need for everyone to avoid activities like spitting on roads to keep surroundings clean. He stressed that while no government can solve every environmental issue, citizens must play their part in preserving the planet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also marked the occasion by appealing for increased efforts towards environmental protection. In his message, Modi lauded grassroots-level workers dedicated to conservation, underscoring their role in creating a greener environment. His statement called for a collective approach in addressing the environmental challenges faced by the planet.

Further emphasizing his commitment, PM Modi noted the recognition of two new wetland areas in Rajasthan as Ramsar sites, areas of international importance. The inclusion of Khichan and Menar has elevated India's total to 91 such sites, reflecting significant progress in national conservation efforts. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav praised this milestone as a testament to the ongoing efforts to foster a sustainable future under PM Modi's leadership.

