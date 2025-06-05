Grand Opening Date for Ram Temple Complex to Be Decided

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is poised to announce the opening date for the Ram Darbar and other temples within the Ram Temple complex, according to officials. These sacred sites, including the recently-consecrated Ram Darbar, were closed to the public and VIPs pending the trust's decision.

The District Magistrate, Nikhil Tikaram Funde, stated that the trust will meet on Saturday to determine when the Ram Darbar will reopen for public access. The initial phase will permit public visits to the Ram Darbar, with access to the remaining temples to follow gradually.

The consecration ceremony for Lord Rama in his royal form, attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was the second of its kind. The first was for Ram Lalla, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year. The imminent opening decision will greatly impact public engagement with these newly consecrated sites.

