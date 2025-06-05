Left Menu

Thug Life: Kamal Haasan & Mani Ratnam's Epic Comeback

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam return with 'Thug Life' after nearly 40 years, reigniting fan frenzy across Tamil Nadu and beyond. Fans celebrated with fireworks, cakes, and lively dances, even traveling from Bengaluru to Hosur. Controversy arose over Haasan's remarks on Kannada, but fans showed unwavering support.

Updated: 05-06-2025 15:10 IST
'Thug Life,' a highly anticipated collaboration between Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, premiered on Thursday, causing excitement among fans who traveled from Bengaluru to Hosur to witness the spectacle.

The film received a grand reception in Tamil Nadu, with fans lighting firecrackers, cutting celebratory cakes, and sharing their exuberance on social media. Many compared the film to 'Nayakan,' reflecting the intense anticipation it generated.

Despite controversies surrounding Haasan's comments on the Kannada language, the actor's popularity remains unshaken. The film features an ensemble cast including Silambarasan and Trisha Krishnan, with music by A R Rahman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

