Thug Life: Kamal Haasan & Mani Ratnam's Epic Comeback

'Thug Life,' a highly anticipated collaboration between Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, premiered on Thursday, causing excitement among fans who traveled from Bengaluru to Hosur to witness the spectacle.

The film received a grand reception in Tamil Nadu, with fans lighting firecrackers, cutting celebratory cakes, and sharing their exuberance on social media. Many compared the film to 'Nayakan,' reflecting the intense anticipation it generated.

Despite controversies surrounding Haasan's comments on the Kannada language, the actor's popularity remains unshaken. The film features an ensemble cast including Silambarasan and Trisha Krishnan, with music by A R Rahman.

(With inputs from agencies.)