Left Menu

Artistic Call to Action: Fresh Lime Soda Creatives' Public Wake-Up

Ahmedabad, India saw its streets transformed by the striking environmental art of Fresh Lime Soda Creatives. Led by Sajit Surendran and Ishanee Sajit, the campaign features towering installations of plastic waste confronting the stark reality of pollution. Backed by JadeBlue, this initiative aligns with the UN's #BeatPlasticPollution theme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-06-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 16:32 IST
Artistic Call to Action: Fresh Lime Soda Creatives' Public Wake-Up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ahmedabad's city skyline was dramatically altered this World Environment Day as Fresh Lime Soda Creatives launched a striking series of public art installations. Created by the celebrated duo Sajit Surendran and Ishanee Sajit, each artwork stands as a towering 12-foot testament to the pervasive problem of plastic pollution.

The environmental advocacy campaign, titled "This is what you drink because this is what you throw?" is part of a broader initiative supported by menswear brand JadeBlue and its CSR arm, JadeEarth. The installations, strategically placed in bustling city zones, align with the United Nations' 2025 World Environment Day theme, #BeatPlasticPollution.

More than mere visual art, this campaign serves as a wake-up call, urging onlookers to confront their impact on the planet. Through their bold public art, Surendran and Sajit aim to transform passivity into action, using oversized metaphorical installations to speak loudly on issues of environmental degradation and climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025