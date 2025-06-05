Artistic Call to Action: Fresh Lime Soda Creatives' Public Wake-Up

Ahmedabad's city skyline was dramatically altered this World Environment Day as Fresh Lime Soda Creatives launched a striking series of public art installations. Created by the celebrated duo Sajit Surendran and Ishanee Sajit, each artwork stands as a towering 12-foot testament to the pervasive problem of plastic pollution.

The environmental advocacy campaign, titled "This is what you drink because this is what you throw?" is part of a broader initiative supported by menswear brand JadeBlue and its CSR arm, JadeEarth. The installations, strategically placed in bustling city zones, align with the United Nations' 2025 World Environment Day theme, #BeatPlasticPollution.

More than mere visual art, this campaign serves as a wake-up call, urging onlookers to confront their impact on the planet. Through their bold public art, Surendran and Sajit aim to transform passivity into action, using oversized metaphorical installations to speak loudly on issues of environmental degradation and climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)