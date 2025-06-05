Tragedy at Chinnaswamy: Stampede Claims Lives, Raises Questions

The tragic stampede that unfolded outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium has brought the city's safety arrangements under scrutiny. Among the victims were 15-year-old Divyanshi and 28-year-old software engineer Kamatchi Devi, both caught in the chaotic crowd surge.

Family members and relatives expressed their grief and frustration, lamenting the lack of immediate support and assistance from authorities. Divyanshi's father, Shivakumar, criticized the delayed filing of the FIR and the absence of emergency response, as well as the overall poor management of the situation.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited hospitals treating the injured and acknowledged the preventable nature of the tragedy. The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for families of the deceased and promised free treatment for the injured, but accountability demands continue to mount.