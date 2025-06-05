Hettich India: Pioneering Sustainability in Furniture Fittings

In celebration of World Environment Day, Hettich India has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to nurturing the planet through sustainable innovation. With its leadership position in the furniture fittings industry, the company continues to align its operations with practices focused on minimizing environmental impact and resource conservation.

Zero-discharge manufacturing units in India highlight Hettich's dedication to sustainability, ensuring no industrial waste is released into the environment. A significant portion of energy requirements is fulfilled by renewable sources, like solar and wind energy, thus decreasing reliance on fossil fuels.

Mr. Andre Eckholt, Managing Partner at Hettich Group, emphasized the core value of sustainability within the company. Hettich aims for carbon neutrality across all sites by 2030, spearheading the adoption of CO₂-reduced steel in manufacturing while integrating digitization and automation to enhance efficiency and reduce waste.