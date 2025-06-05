Thug Life: Kamal Haasan's Cinematic Return Sparks Fan Frenzy Despite Controversy

The much-anticipated release of Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' hit theatres nationwide, with the biggest buzz surrounding its launch in Tamil Nadu. The film, directed by Mani Ratnam, marks Haasan's 234th cinematic endeavor and has rekindled their collaboration after the iconic 'Nayakan' in 1987.

However, the launch wasn't free of controversy; screenings were halted in Karnataka following Haasan's contentious comments on the Kannada language. Despite this setback, the film premiered successfully in other languages, including Telugu and Hindi, with fans traveling to neighboring states to catch the première.

The film attracted massive audiences, with full house bookings reported in Tamil Nadu. Celebratory scenes unfolded across theatre grounds, though heightened security dampened more extravagant fanfare. Tickets soared in advance sales, promising a strong opening weekend, while audience reviews have been mixed yet optimistic about its success.