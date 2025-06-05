Left Menu

Spiritual Waves: Thousands Throng the Ganges for Ganga Dussehra Celebrations

Thousands of devotees flocked to the banks of the River Ganga on Thursday to partake in the sacred bathing ritual on Ganga Dussehra. Believed to cleanse sins, the event saw increased security and traffic management in Haridwar, with officials overseeing the arrangements amidst significant vehicular congestion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:22 IST
Spiritual Waves: Thousands Throng the Ganges for Ganga Dussehra Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, a massive influx of devotees descended upon the banks of the River Ganga, taking part in the holy bath for Ganga Dussehra. This venerable occasion commemorates Jthe river's descent from the heavens, promising spiritual purification for those who immerse themselves in its waters.

The auspicious day saw heightened security presence in anticipation of the large crowds at the iconic ghats, like Har ki Pauri, with District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit and SSP Paramendra Doval conducting inspections throughout the morning.

The large gathering caused significant traffic disruptions, with vehicles crawling from Shankaracharya Chowk to Singhdwar flyover. Congestion extended to highways and local roads, notably affecting routes from Haridwar to Najibabad, Rishikesh, and Dehradun, challenging traffic police in their efforts to control the vehicular flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025