Spiritual Waves: Thousands Throng the Ganges for Ganga Dussehra Celebrations

On Thursday, a massive influx of devotees descended upon the banks of the River Ganga, taking part in the holy bath for Ganga Dussehra. This venerable occasion commemorates Jthe river's descent from the heavens, promising spiritual purification for those who immerse themselves in its waters.

The auspicious day saw heightened security presence in anticipation of the large crowds at the iconic ghats, like Har ki Pauri, with District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit and SSP Paramendra Doval conducting inspections throughout the morning.

The large gathering caused significant traffic disruptions, with vehicles crawling from Shankaracharya Chowk to Singhdwar flyover. Congestion extended to highways and local roads, notably affecting routes from Haridwar to Najibabad, Rishikesh, and Dehradun, challenging traffic police in their efforts to control the vehicular flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)