Grief in Udumalaipettai: Loss of a 'Daughter of the Soil'

In a small Tamil Nadu town, the community mourns the loss of Kamatchi Devi, an Amazon employee who perished in a stampede near Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium. The tragedy struck on June 4, ending the bright future of the 28-year-old hailed as Udumalaipettai's 'daughter of the soil'.

Devi, the only child of a family famed for running a school for the underprivileged, was known for her academic prowess, having completed her MS in the United States. Her sudden death has cast a pall of sorrow over the town, where residents recall her ambitions to elevate the school's status.

As her remains return home, plans are in place for public viewing at the school grounds, a poignant reminder of the young visionary whose life was cut short. The community grapples with her unexpected absence, celebrating the life of a compassionate individual who left an indelible mark.

