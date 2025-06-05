Faith on the Rocky Heights: A Day at Mount Arafat

Tens of thousands of Muslim pilgrims converged on Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia, partaking in a crucial ritual of the annual Haj pilgrimage despite intense heat.

The devout journeyed to the site, some like Salem Naji Ahmed from Yemen braving extended travel, in a demonstration of faith and religious dedication.

Mount Arafat holds profound significance as the site where the Prophet Muhammad delivered his final sermon, and worshipers remained there until sunset, enveloped in devotion and prayer as temperatures soared above 40 degrees Celsius.

