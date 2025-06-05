Left Menu

Kerala Faces Backlash Over Bakrid Holiday Change

The Kerala government initially set June 6 as a public holiday for Bakrid but revised it to June 7 after realizing the celebration date falls on that day. This sparked criticism from the Muslim Students Federation, leading to a decision to close educational institutions on June 6 as well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has revised its decision concerning the Bakrid holiday, now setting June 7 as the public holiday instead of June 6.

This change was made after it was confirmed that Bakrid will be celebrated on June 7, prompting a shift from the government's earlier plan. Initially, Friday, June 6 was declared a holiday, but it will now be a regular working day.

The Muslim Students Federation criticized the government for shortening the Bakrid holidays, prompting the authorities to close educational institutions on June 6 following public protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

