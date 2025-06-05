Left Menu

Youth Drive: Empowering Delhi's Next Generation for Yamuna Restoration

Delhi's leaders, including Education Minister Ashish Sood and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, call for youth involvement in the Yamuna cleaning initiative. They emphasize the role of education and public participation in transforming river conservation into a community movement to preserve the cultural significance of the Yamuna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:23 IST
Delhi's push for the rejuvenation of the Yamuna river found new momentum as Education Minister Ashish Sood highlighted the critical role of youth awareness to achieve this ambitious goal. Speaking at the 'Yamunotsav' event, Sood urged for the message of Yamuna cleaning to be integrated into educational institutions.

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that the conservation and beautification of the Yamuna floodplains are akin to preserving cultural heritage. He insisted that this monumental task is not just a government responsibility but a civic duty shared by every citizen of Delhi.

The gathering also saw insights from political figures like BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat. They collectively asserted that all political parties must unite to elevate Yamuna cleanliness into a social movement, with public engagement at its core, tackling issues like pollution and riverbank development.

