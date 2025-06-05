Youth Drive: Empowering Delhi's Next Generation for Yamuna Restoration

Delhi's push for the rejuvenation of the Yamuna river found new momentum as Education Minister Ashish Sood highlighted the critical role of youth awareness to achieve this ambitious goal. Speaking at the 'Yamunotsav' event, Sood urged for the message of Yamuna cleaning to be integrated into educational institutions.

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that the conservation and beautification of the Yamuna floodplains are akin to preserving cultural heritage. He insisted that this monumental task is not just a government responsibility but a civic duty shared by every citizen of Delhi.

The gathering also saw insights from political figures like BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat. They collectively asserted that all political parties must unite to elevate Yamuna cleanliness into a social movement, with public engagement at its core, tackling issues like pollution and riverbank development.

(With inputs from agencies.)