Youth Drive: Empowering Delhi's Next Generation for Yamuna Restoration
Delhi's leaders, including Education Minister Ashish Sood and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, call for youth involvement in the Yamuna cleaning initiative. They emphasize the role of education and public participation in transforming river conservation into a community movement to preserve the cultural significance of the Yamuna.
- Country:
- India
Delhi's push for the rejuvenation of the Yamuna river found new momentum as Education Minister Ashish Sood highlighted the critical role of youth awareness to achieve this ambitious goal. Speaking at the 'Yamunotsav' event, Sood urged for the message of Yamuna cleaning to be integrated into educational institutions.
Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that the conservation and beautification of the Yamuna floodplains are akin to preserving cultural heritage. He insisted that this monumental task is not just a government responsibility but a civic duty shared by every citizen of Delhi.
The gathering also saw insights from political figures like BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat. They collectively asserted that all political parties must unite to elevate Yamuna cleanliness into a social movement, with public engagement at its core, tackling issues like pollution and riverbank development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Japan's Agriculture Minister Resigns Amid Rice Price Crisis
EU Agriculture Faces €28B Annual Climate Losses, Study Urges Insurance Reform
WTO Members Deepen Dialogue on Plastics Pollution, Eye Global Standards and Trade Transparency
Narmada Water Boosts Gujarat Agriculture Amid Summer Heat
India Launches Campaign 'One Nation, One Mission' to Combat Plastic Pollution