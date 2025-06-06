Parivarik ManuRanjan: A Perfectly Mismatched Family Entertainer

Renowned actors Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari have joined forces for an exciting new film titled 'Parivarik ManuRanjan'.

The film promises a delightful blend of humor, love, and chaos, centering around a 'perfectly mismatched duo'. Backed by Vinod Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited, with Ali Abbas Zafar serving as the creative producer, the movie is anticipated to be a family hit.

Directed by Varun V Sharma, known for writing Salman Khan's 'Bharat', the script is co-penned with Brijendra Kala. Tripathi expressed his enthusiasm for the project, highlighting the charm and warmth of the story. For Hydari, collaborating with Tripathi is a learning and joyous experience. The filming began in Lucknow, marking a strategic partnership between Bhanushali Studios and AAZ Films.

(With inputs from agencies.)