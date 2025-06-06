Left Menu

Amit Shah Champions India's Linguistic Unity for Cultural Flourish

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasizes the interconnectedness of Indian languages, arguing that without mutual development, cultural advancement is stunted. Launching the 'Bharatiya Bhasha Anubhag,' Shah stresses local language empowerment to reclaim India's historical stature. He advocates for linguistic integration as a counteracting force against foreign language influence.

Updated: 06-06-2025 18:44 IST
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the integral connection between India's languages and their role in preserving cultural identity on Friday. He launched the 'Bharatiya Bhasha Anubhag' (Indian Languages Section) to bolster local languages and drive India to a renewed state of cultural glory.

Shah emphasized that the development of Indian languages is interdependent, comparing them to rivers that merge to form the cultural 'Ganga.' He cited the initiative as a step toward reducing foreign language influences and integrating local languages into administrative functions.

The minister asserted that the new section will contribute significantly to strengthening all Indian languages, underscoring the need for technology that respects linguistic diversity. Shah voiced confidence in 'winning the battle' against English's imposition, envisioning a linguistic landscape that fuels thought and decision-making in native tongues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

