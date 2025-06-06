Left Menu

Explosive Testimony in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sex Trafficking Trial

During Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial, an ex-girlfriend testified about coerced sexual encounters while Combs watched. She requested entertainers wear condoms, which Combs allegedly denied, invoking guilt. The trial, centered around alleged prolonged coercive events labeled as 'Freak Offs,' continues as jurors heard emotional testimonies and recorded evidence.

In a significant development at the trial of music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, a former girlfriend, testifying under the pseudonym Jane, gave a tearful account of coerced sexual encounters involving male entertainers. Jane alleged that Combs refused her requests for the use of condoms during these interactions, which Combs purportedly monitored.

The trial in Manhattan federal court, which addresses serious charges including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy against Combs, featured an emotional playback of an audio recording. In it, Jane's plea for condom use during one such encounter was met with tension, as Combs reportedly showed agitation.

Prosecutors allege that these recorded 'Freak Offs' were regular events in Combs' life, manipulated through coercive means. While Combs' defense acknowledges occasional domestic issues, they assert the events were consensual. Currently detained in Brooklyn, Combs, if convicted, faces the possibility of a life sentence.

