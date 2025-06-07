Rajasthan's Pilgrimage Initiative for Senior Citizens
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma launched the 'Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme 2025-26', aiming to send 50,000 senior citizens on pilgrimages via AC trains. The initiative includes trips to sites like Rameswaram and Madurai, enhancing the lives of Rajasthan's elderly. Sharma emphasized their societal contributions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-06-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 00:28 IST
On Friday, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced Rajasthan's ambitious plan to send 50,000 senior citizens on pilgrimages using air-conditioned trains this year.
The 'Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme 2025-26' was unveiled alongside the launch of the first AC 'Rajasthan Vahini Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train' at Durgapura railway station, flagged off by Sharma.
The initiative, featuring trips to Rameswaram and Madurai, marks a state-level effort to enrich the lives of its elderly residents, honoring their societal contributions while highlighting India's cultural heritage under the prime minister's leadership.
