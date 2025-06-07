Left Menu

Rajasthan's Pilgrimage Initiative for Senior Citizens

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma launched the 'Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme 2025-26', aiming to send 50,000 senior citizens on pilgrimages via AC trains. The initiative includes trips to sites like Rameswaram and Madurai, enhancing the lives of Rajasthan's elderly. Sharma emphasized their societal contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-06-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 00:28 IST
Rajasthan's Pilgrimage Initiative for Senior Citizens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced Rajasthan's ambitious plan to send 50,000 senior citizens on pilgrimages using air-conditioned trains this year.

The 'Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme 2025-26' was unveiled alongside the launch of the first AC 'Rajasthan Vahini Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train' at Durgapura railway station, flagged off by Sharma.

The initiative, featuring trips to Rameswaram and Madurai, marks a state-level effort to enrich the lives of its elderly residents, honoring their societal contributions while highlighting India's cultural heritage under the prime minister's leadership.

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025