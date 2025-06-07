Rajasthan's Pilgrimage Initiative for Senior Citizens

On Friday, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced Rajasthan's ambitious plan to send 50,000 senior citizens on pilgrimages using air-conditioned trains this year.

The 'Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme 2025-26' was unveiled alongside the launch of the first AC 'Rajasthan Vahini Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train' at Durgapura railway station, flagged off by Sharma.

The initiative, featuring trips to Rameswaram and Madurai, marks a state-level effort to enrich the lives of its elderly residents, honoring their societal contributions while highlighting India's cultural heritage under the prime minister's leadership.