Eid ul-Azha: A Celebration of Sacrifice and Generosity
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the significance of Eid ul-Azha, highlighting its focus on sacrifice and generosity. He remarked that the values of selflessness and service celebrated during this festival strengthen India's democratic and diverse society. He encouraged unity and collaboration for a just and equitable nation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 11:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar extended warm greetings to the nation on the occasion of Eid ul-Azha, underscoring the festival's emphasis on sacrifice and generosity.
In a message shared on social media platform X, Dhankhar highlighted that the timeless virtues of selflessness and service celebrated during Eid ul-Azha enrich India's democratic framework and bolster the ties within its diverse society.
He expressed hope that the spirit of the occasion would inspire unity and collective effort towards building a nation characterized by justice, peace, and equality.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unity and Valor: Bandi Sanjay Kumar Leads Hindu Ekta Yatra
Rahul Gandhi Visits Poonch Amid Tensions: A Step Towards Unity
Shirui Lily Festival Blooms: A Celebration of Nature and Unity in Manipur
North East India: A Powerhouse of Diversity and Opportunity
India-Japan Unity: Global Dialogue Against Terrorism