Eid ul-Azha: A Celebration of Sacrifice and Generosity

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar extended warm greetings to the nation on the occasion of Eid ul-Azha, underscoring the festival's emphasis on sacrifice and generosity.

In a message shared on social media platform X, Dhankhar highlighted that the timeless virtues of selflessness and service celebrated during Eid ul-Azha enrich India's democratic framework and bolster the ties within its diverse society.

He expressed hope that the spirit of the occasion would inspire unity and collective effort towards building a nation characterized by justice, peace, and equality.