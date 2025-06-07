Left Menu

Eid ul-Azha: A Celebration of Sacrifice and Generosity

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the significance of Eid ul-Azha, highlighting its focus on sacrifice and generosity. He remarked that the values of selflessness and service celebrated during this festival strengthen India's democratic and diverse society. He encouraged unity and collaboration for a just and equitable nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 11:16 IST
Eid ul-Azha: A Celebration of Sacrifice and Generosity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar extended warm greetings to the nation on the occasion of Eid ul-Azha, underscoring the festival's emphasis on sacrifice and generosity.

In a message shared on social media platform X, Dhankhar highlighted that the timeless virtues of selflessness and service celebrated during Eid ul-Azha enrich India's democratic framework and bolster the ties within its diverse society.

He expressed hope that the spirit of the occasion would inspire unity and collective effort towards building a nation characterized by justice, peace, and equality.

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025