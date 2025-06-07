Netflix and Balaji Tease New Storytelling Era

Streaming titan Netflix and Balaji Telefilms Ltd, the production house led by Ekta Kapoor, have unveiled their new long-term creative partnership. This collaboration is poised to develop an extensive range of projects across multiple storytelling formats.

Intent on delivering culturally resonant content, Netflix and Balaji are aligning their strengths to cater to streaming audiences worldwide. This collaboration includes contributions from Balaji Motion Pictures and Balaji Telefilms Digital.

The initial project, an untitled series, is already in advanced development stages, with additional projects anticipated to follow. This partnership follows successful collaborations on films such as 'Kathal' and 'Pagglait'.

(With inputs from agencies.)