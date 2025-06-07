Netflix and Balaji Tease New Storytelling Era
Streaming leader Netflix and Balaji Telefilms Ltd announce a long-term partnership to create diverse storytelling projects. This collaboration, involving Balaji's multiple divisions, aims to produce culturally resonant content for a global audience. The first series is already in advanced development, promising more innovative projects soon.
- Country:
- India
Streaming titan Netflix and Balaji Telefilms Ltd, the production house led by Ekta Kapoor, have unveiled their new long-term creative partnership. This collaboration is poised to develop an extensive range of projects across multiple storytelling formats.
Intent on delivering culturally resonant content, Netflix and Balaji are aligning their strengths to cater to streaming audiences worldwide. This collaboration includes contributions from Balaji Motion Pictures and Balaji Telefilms Digital.
The initial project, an untitled series, is already in advanced development stages, with additional projects anticipated to follow. This partnership follows successful collaborations on films such as 'Kathal' and 'Pagglait'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chandrababu Naidu Seeks Central Support on Strategic Projects in Delhi Visit
Supply Constraints Hamper India's HVDC Projects
Delhi Mandates Dust Portal Registration for Construction Projects
India Gears Up for England Test Series Amidst Leadership Changes
PM Modi to Inaugurate Major Development Projects in Bhuj and Enhance Pilgrimage Sites in Gujarat