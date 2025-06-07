Leaders Extend Heartfelt Bakrid Wishes
Andhra Pradesh's leaders, including Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Governor S Abdul Nazeer, and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, extended Bakrid greetings, emphasizing themes of sacrifice, devotion, and compassion. They highlighted the festival's significance in the Islamic faith while urging citizens to cherish charity and goodwill.
In Andhra Pradesh, key political figures, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Governor S Abdul Nazeer, and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended heartfelt greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of Bakrid.
Chief Minister Naidu highlighted Bakrid's lessons of sacrifice and devotion, wishing all Muslim brothers and sisters an 'Eid Mubarak' and underlining the festival as a symbol of Hazrat Ibrahim's sacrifice.
Governor Nazeer emphasized Bakrid's significance in the Islamic faith, urging the community to cherish the spirit of charity and goodwill. Similarly, Jagan Mohan Reddy acknowledged the festival's commemoration of prophet Ibrahim's sacrifice, expressing wishes for unity, compassion, and faith.
