Left Menu

Redefining the News Experience: A Visionary's Quest for Innovation

Aakash Jugraj, CEO of the Shivaksh Media Group, spearheads innovative transformations in digital media with Nex News Network. By leveraging technologies like AI, Blockchain, and the Metaverse, Nex News redefines news consumption, enhancing interactivity, transparency, and credibility. It covers breakthroughs across 51 industries, offering tailored, immersive experiences to its audience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 07-06-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 14:12 IST
Redefining the News Experience: A Visionary's Quest for Innovation
Media
  • Country:
  • United States

Aakash Jugraj, the visionary CEO of Shivaksh Media Group, is revolutionizing the digital media landscape. Through the Nex News Network, Jugraj integrates cutting-edge technologies such as AI, Blockchain, and the Metaverse, reshaping how news is consumed while enhancing interactivity and authenticity.

Nex News stands out for its comprehensive coverage across 51 global industries, ensuring readers receive the latest insights across sectors like healthcare, fintech, and more. The platform intertwines storytelling with technological innovations, offering an immersive experience that caters to evolving digital lifestyles.

The introduction of a blockchain-based news ecosystem further solidifies Nex News's commitment to transparency and credibility. As fake news proliferates globally, this decentralized platform allows users to verify the authenticity of news stories, positioning Nex News as a leader in credible digital journalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025