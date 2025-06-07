Kamal Haasan's Language Debate and 'Thug Life' Controversy
Kamal Haasan's recent comments on language imposition have sparked controversy as his latest film 'Thug Life' faces a ban in Karnataka. Known for his opposition to enforcing language policies, Haasan stands firm against Hindi imposition in southern states, advocating for learning without constraints.
Kamal Haasan, the iconic pan-India actor, has taken a firm stand against the perceived imposition of Hindi in southern states, leading to a controversy surrounding his latest film 'Thug Life'.
The film, which marks his 234th in a storied 65-year career, has not been released in Karnataka due to Haasan's comments about Kannada's origins. Despite the backlash, he remains unapologetic, advocating for education without language constraints.
The actor expressed support for regions like Punjab and Andhra over the issue, aligning with Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK's stance against the Centre's alleged Hindi language promotion. KFCC's refusal to screen the movie led to legal action, culminating in a decision not to release 'Thug Life' in Karnataka.
