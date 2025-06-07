Left Menu

Delhi Celebrates Wellness: Yoga Day and Tree Planting Drive

Delhi is set to celebrate the 11th International Yoga Day with events at 11 venues. A simultaneous tree plantation drive, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0,' aims to plant 3.7 lakh saplings. The initiatives promote wellness and environmental awareness, with wide participation expected from various community segments.

The Delhi government is gearing up for the 11th International Yoga Day on June 21, organizing events across 11 key venues, Education Minister Ashish Sood announced. This marks the first collaborative effort with the Indian government, highlighting a blend of health and wellness activities.

In tandem with the yoga events, a tree plantation drive, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0,' will be launched. This initiative encourages planting trees in honor of mothers, fostering environmental awareness. The campaign, part of a nationwide effort to plant 10 crore saplings, will see a significant contribution from Delhi, aiming for 3.7 lakh saplings by 2025-26.

Key logistical arrangements, including security, medical aid, and participation coordination, are in place to ensure smooth proceedings. The initiative aims to involve 20,000 participants across venues, with a strong emphasis on community engagement and sustainability.

