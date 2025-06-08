Left Menu

Tragic Eid-ul-Azha Ritual in Uttar Pradesh: Man Allegedly Ends Life in Sacrifice

In Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, Ish Mohammed Ansari, a 60-year-old man, allegedly committed suicide by slitting his throat on Eid-ul-Azha. Some locals claim he left a note indicating self-sacrifice for spiritual reasons. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

A 60-year-old man named Ish Mohammed Ansari reportedly ended his life in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, by slitting his throat on the day of Eid-ul-Azha. Local residents claimed that he left behind a note suggesting he sacrificed himself in the name of Allah, but police have not confirmed the existence of such a document.

According to police reports, Ansari used a knife to inflict the fatal injury inside a hut adjacent to his home. His family rushed him to the district medical college with police assistance, but he succumbed to his injuries after being transferred to Gorakhpur Medical College.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Arvind Kumar Verma, commented that preliminary investigations suggest self-infliction, yet the police are exploring all possibilities. Family members noted that Ansari had returned from Eid prayers at a local dargah before the incident.

