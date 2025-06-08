Pencil Spectacle: A Minneapolis Community Ritual Revives Irony and Art

In a picturesque Minneapolis neighborhood, over 1,000 people gathered last Saturday for a yearly tradition: the sharpening of a massive No. 2 pencil. The massive 6-meter pencil was crafted from an oak tree damaged in a storm, transforming personal loss into an artistic community landmark.

Hosted by John and Amy Higgins, the sharpening event has evolved into a neighborhood festival at Lake of the Isles, complete with music, costumes, and spectacular performances like those from Swiss alphorn players. Highlight of this year included commemorating music icon Prince with purple pens distributed to attendees.

The massive sculpture, a creation of wood sculptor Curtis Ingvoldstad, embodies a unique community spirit. It symbolizes renewal and the power of art to bring people together, despite its inevitable, yearly reduction in size. The whimsical ritual celebrates the transformative power of a simple pencil, resonating with both local and visiting participants alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)