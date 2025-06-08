Left Menu

A Gentleman's Legacy: Bandaru Dattatreya's Remarkable Journey

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-06-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 16:47 IST
Bandaru Dattatreya, the esteemed Governor of Haryana, was commended on Sunday by former President Ram Nath Kovind during the release of his Telugu autobiography 'Prajala kathe, naa atma katha' at an event in Andhra Pradesh. Kovind praised Dattatreya's unique reputation as a leader without adversaries in public life.

The event saw the attendance of notable figures from across the political spectrum, including former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Kovind highlighted Dattatreya's unwavering commitment to uplifting the underprivileged and his pivotal role in labor reforms.

Dattatreya's life and contributions continue to inspire, as recalled by leaders like former Chief Justice N V Ramana, who emphasized his primacy for human relations. The gathering underscored Dattatreya's role as a symbol of integrity and dedication in Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

