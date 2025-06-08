The Great Tennessee Zebra Chase: Ed's Wild Adventure

A pet zebra named Ed went missing in Tennessee, capturing public attention during a week-long escape that transformed him into an internet celebrity. Authorities announced Ed's safe capture after he was spotted in a pasture within the Christiana community.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the aviary team safely captured Ed after carefully tracking him. Video footage shared by the sheriff's office displayed the zebra being secured in a net and flown by helicopter back to his awaiting owner's trailer.

The excitement surrounding Ed parallels the recent buzz of a runway kangaroo in Alabama. Ed, meantime, had triggered road closures and inadvertently inspired memes featuring him dining or wandering throughout the state, enhancing his unexpected fame before his capture.

