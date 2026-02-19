Left Menu

Elusive KCF Militant Captured After 31 Years on the Run

Sukhwinder Singh Dhillon, a fugitive associated with the banned Khalistan Commando Force, has been apprehended after evading arrest for 31 years. Arrested in Punjab by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad and Noida police, Dhillon was wanted since 1995 for arms possession. He was caught following intensive surveillance and intelligence efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:10 IST
Elusive KCF Militant Captured After 31 Years on the Run
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged militant tied to the banned Khalistan Commando Force has been captured after evading law enforcement for over three decades. Sukhwinder Singh Dhillon, also known by aliases Dayal Singh and Rakesh Sharma Chhinda, was apprehended by a coordinated effort between the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad and Noida police.

Originally from Kapurthala, Punjab, Dhillon, 63, had been on the run since 1995. Officials reported his arrest in Mohali district where he was residing after a strategically extended period of human and technical surveillance. He was previously wanted in a case under the Arms Act dating back to 1993.

Authorities recovered an AK-56 rifle and 121 cartridges from Dhillon in 1993, leading to his initial arrest and subsequent bail. However, he disappeared in 1995, prompting a non-bailable warrant for his capture. His recent arrest marks the end of a 31-year search for one of the region's most elusive fugitives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

 Global
2
Unearthing Spinosaurus Mirabilis: An Astonishing Predator

Unearthing Spinosaurus Mirabilis: An Astonishing Predator

 Global
3
Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

 Global
4
Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026