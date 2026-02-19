Elusive KCF Militant Captured After 31 Years on the Run

An alleged militant tied to the banned Khalistan Commando Force has been captured after evading law enforcement for over three decades. Sukhwinder Singh Dhillon, also known by aliases Dayal Singh and Rakesh Sharma Chhinda, was apprehended by a coordinated effort between the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad and Noida police.

Originally from Kapurthala, Punjab, Dhillon, 63, had been on the run since 1995. Officials reported his arrest in Mohali district where he was residing after a strategically extended period of human and technical surveillance. He was previously wanted in a case under the Arms Act dating back to 1993.

Authorities recovered an AK-56 rifle and 121 cartridges from Dhillon in 1993, leading to his initial arrest and subsequent bail. However, he disappeared in 1995, prompting a non-bailable warrant for his capture. His recent arrest marks the end of a 31-year search for one of the region's most elusive fugitives.

