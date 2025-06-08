Jaipur Foot's Global Impact: BMVSS Takes the Stage at UN

The globally recognized Shri Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), famous for its 'Jaipur Foot', is taking its pioneering disability welfare initiatives to the United Nations headquarters in New York. The announcement was made in an official statement depicting BMVSS's influential work on behalf of disabled persons.

BMVSS Founder and Chief Patron D R Mehta alongside Chairman Satish Mehta are scheduled to conduct presentations during two sessions, slated for Tuesday. These sessions will be attended by permanent representatives from numerous countries and other high-profile dignitaries, underscoring the significance of BMVSS's work.

Holding a special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations, BMVSS has left a considerable mark by organizing 114 special camps in various countries, rehabilitating over 50,000 disabled individuals across 44 countries. The United Nations has warmly invited BMVSS to discuss pressing issues concerning disabled persons, acknowledging its extensive efforts in India and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)