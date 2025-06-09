Left Menu

Director Denies Allegations: Claims Extortion Plot

Director Manish Gupta, accused of assaulting his driver, refutes claims as false. Gupta presents bank records to disprove allegations of unpaid wages, labeling them part of an extortion scheme. Legal action is underway as Gupta criticizes the dangerous trend of targeting Bollywood figures in extortion plots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 15:08 IST
Director Denies Allegations: Claims Extortion Plot
Manish Gupta (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Famed Director Manish Gupta, recently embroiled in controversy, vehemently denies allegations of assault and unpaid wages made by his driver. Speaking to ANI, Gupta dismissed the accusations as baseless, fueled by malicious intent to extort money and tarnish his reputation.

Gupta provided evidence, including three years of bank statements, to contradict claims of not paying his driver, Rajebul Lashkar, on time. He asserted the driver's allegations were entirely false, driven by ulterior motives, and part of a broader extortion plot leveraging his public standing.

In response to the accusations, Gupta has actively engaged with the police investigation, contributing his statement and pursuing legal action against Lashkar. Gupta emphasized the growing risk of extortion rackets targeting Bollywood personalities, urging a robust legal approach to these unethical practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

 Global
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025