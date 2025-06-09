Director Denies Allegations: Claims Extortion Plot

Famed Director Manish Gupta, recently embroiled in controversy, vehemently denies allegations of assault and unpaid wages made by his driver. Speaking to ANI, Gupta dismissed the accusations as baseless, fueled by malicious intent to extort money and tarnish his reputation.

Gupta provided evidence, including three years of bank statements, to contradict claims of not paying his driver, Rajebul Lashkar, on time. He asserted the driver's allegations were entirely false, driven by ulterior motives, and part of a broader extortion plot leveraging his public standing.

In response to the accusations, Gupta has actively engaged with the police investigation, contributing his statement and pursuing legal action against Lashkar. Gupta emphasized the growing risk of extortion rackets targeting Bollywood personalities, urging a robust legal approach to these unethical practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)