India Resumes Sacred Pilgrimage Routes Post-Pandemic
The Ministry of Home Affairs has temporarily designated Nathu La and Lipulekh La as immigration check-posts for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, resuming after a pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic and military tensions with China. Pilgrims must have valid documents for entry and exit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 23:07 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian government has taken a significant step by authorizing two crucial entries, Nathu La in Sikkim and Lipulekh La in Uttarakhand, as immigration check-posts for the revered Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.
Following a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic and geopolitical tensions with China, this sacred pilgrimage is set to welcome pilgrims once again.
Authorities emphasized the cultural and religious value of the Yatra for Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists, reiterating that only Indian citizens with valid passports are eligible to partake in this journey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Monsoon Bliss: Early Rains Boost India's Agricultural Prospects
Shashi Tharoor Leads Indian Delegation in Strengthening Ties with Guyana
Guyana's PM Hosts Indian Delegation: Strengthening Ties and Combating Terrorism
Guyana's Support to India: A Boost Against Terrorism
India-Guyana Ties Strengthen Amid Operation Sindoor Support