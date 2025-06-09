India Resumes Sacred Pilgrimage Routes Post-Pandemic

The Indian government has taken a significant step by authorizing two crucial entries, Nathu La in Sikkim and Lipulekh La in Uttarakhand, as immigration check-posts for the revered Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.

Following a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic and geopolitical tensions with China, this sacred pilgrimage is set to welcome pilgrims once again.

Authorities emphasized the cultural and religious value of the Yatra for Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists, reiterating that only Indian citizens with valid passports are eligible to partake in this journey.

