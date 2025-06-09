Odisha Honors Icons: Birsa Munda and Nandini Satpathy
Odisha honored tribal leader Birsa Munda on his death anniversary and former Chief Minister Nandini Satpathy on her birth anniversary. Political leaders from various parties paid respects, highlighting their contributions to the freedom struggle and state progress. Their legacies remain influential in Odisha's history and politics.
In a day of remembrance, Odisha paid tribute to two of its pivotal figures. The commemorations marked the death anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda and the birth anniversary of Nandini Satpathy, Odisha's first female chief minister.
Birsa Munda, celebrated for leading the tribal movement against British rule, was honored by dignitaries including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who highlighted Munda's indelible impact on India's freedom struggle.
Simultaneously, political figures across party lines paid homage to Nandini Satpathy, recognizing her leadership and literary contributions, which continue to inspire future generations.
