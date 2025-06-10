Outrage Over Vandalized Ambedkar Statue

A statue of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar in Chakkodhar village was deliberately vandalized, igniting local outrage, according to police reports on Tuesday. The statue was installed in a park featuring other historical figures such as Gautam Buddha and the Ashoka Pillar.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Om Prakash Singh, confirmed the destruction happened Monday night, prompting a protest by locals near the site. The officer assured residents that a new statue would be installed within 24 hours to restore peace and order in the community.

The vandalized statue was originally unveiled by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel on November 24, 2024. Police are actively working to identify and capture the perpetrators behind this act.

(With inputs from agencies.)