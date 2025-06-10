Explosive Fire Erupts in Nashville Library Parking Garage
A fire broke out in the parking structure of Nashville's main public library early Tuesday morning, accompanied by loud explosions. Witnesses reported seeing cars explode and structural damage occur. The city's fire department has not yet commented on the situation.
An explosive fire erupted in the parking structure of Nashville's main public library early Tuesday morning, startling residents with a series of loud bangs.
Musician Eli Gilmore, residing in a nearby apartment, reported hearing the explosions at approximately 1:15 a.m. He described witnessing black smoke, cars exploding one after another, and structural damage as a floor cracked and collapsed.
Footage shared with The Associated Press during a FaceTime call displayed thick smoke billowing from the garage, with emergency vehicles and at least 50 firefighters on the scene. Efforts to reach the city's fire department for comment were unsuccessful at the time.
