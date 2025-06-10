Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh CM Advocates for National Heroes Over Historical Invaders

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the glorification of 11th-century warrior-saint Salar Masood, labeling him a foreign invader. During the inauguration of Maharaja Suheldev's statue, Adityanath emphasized Maharaja Suheldev's contributions and called for the commemoration of Indian heroes. The remarks sparked controversy around the annual Jeth Mela at Masood's dargah.

Bahraich | Updated: 10-06-2025 16:16 IST
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a stand against the glorification of 11th-century warrior-saint Salar Masood, referring to him as a 'foreign invader'. The statement came during the unveiling of a statue of Maharaja Suheldev in Bahraich, alongside the launch of 384 development projects totaling Rs 1,243 crore.

Adityanath extolled Maharaja Suheldev, a Rajbhar community icon, who famously defeated Masood at the 1033 AD Battle of Chittora Lake. He expressed that history had unjustly overlooked Suheldev's heroism and asserted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direction for honoring India's national figures.

The speech has reignited controversy over the canceled annual Jeth Mela, a traditional gathering at Masood's dargah, which was denied permission this year due to security concerns. Although the Allahabad High Court permitted ritual activities at the site, Adityanath reiterated the importance of acknowledging national heroes over foreign historical figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

