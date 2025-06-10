Left Menu

Lucknow Celebrates as Shukla Sets to Make Indian Space History

Special prayers in Lucknow marked the anticipation of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's historic space mission on SpaceX's Falcon-9. As an IAF officer and alumnus of CMS, Shukla aims to be the first Indian on the ISS. The mission signifies India's return to human spaceflight since 1984.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:42 IST
In a significant event blending spirituality and science, Lucknow offered special prayers for Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on Tuesday. His upcoming journey on SpaceX's Falcon-9 is set to etch his name in history as the first Indian at the International Space Station (ISS).

Originally planned for May 29, Shukla's noteworthy mission has been postponed multiple times, finally scheduled for June 11. This mission, launching from Florida's Kennedy Space Centre, marks a historic return for India to human spaceflight since Rakesh Sharma's 1984 voyage.

The city of Lucknow, which nurtured Shukla's early ambitions at the City Montessori School, is abuzz with anticipation. Celebrations include prayers and ceremonies at local schools, and public enthusiasm is evident, with hoardings and engagements commemorating this landmark moment as the nation watches Shukla ascend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

