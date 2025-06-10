Lucknow Celebrates as Shukla Sets to Make Indian Space History

In a significant event blending spirituality and science, Lucknow offered special prayers for Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on Tuesday. His upcoming journey on SpaceX's Falcon-9 is set to etch his name in history as the first Indian at the International Space Station (ISS).

Originally planned for May 29, Shukla's noteworthy mission has been postponed multiple times, finally scheduled for June 11. This mission, launching from Florida's Kennedy Space Centre, marks a historic return for India to human spaceflight since Rakesh Sharma's 1984 voyage.

The city of Lucknow, which nurtured Shukla's early ambitions at the City Montessori School, is abuzz with anticipation. Celebrations include prayers and ceremonies at local schools, and public enthusiasm is evident, with hoardings and engagements commemorating this landmark moment as the nation watches Shukla ascend.

(With inputs from agencies.)