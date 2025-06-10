Left Menu

Sydney Sweeney's Boxing Transformation: From Euphoria to the Ring

Sydney Sweeney has undergone a significant physical transformation to portray boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic. The actress gained over 30 pounds through rigorous training, with her body changing dramatically. The film, directed by David Michod, will chronicle Martin's journey as a prominent boxing figure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:12 IST
Sydney Sweeney (Photo/Instagram@sydney_sweeney). Image Credit: ANI
Actress Sydney Sweeney, renowned for her role in the hit series 'Euphoria,' has opened up about her dramatic transformation to portray the famous boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic. Sweeney's intense preparation involved gaining over 30 pounds, revealing that her body underwent a significant transformation, Variety reported.

In an interview with W Magazine, Sweeney disclosed the rigorous training regimen she embraced to embody Martin's physique, stating, "I came onboard to play Christy and had about three and a half months of training." Her routine included weight-training sessions, kickboxing, and a substantial dietary change that saw her jeans size increase from 23 to 27.

The untitled biopic, directed by David Michod and co-written with Mirrah Foulkes, aims to capture Martin's rise as America's most famous female boxer in the 1990s. The film will also cover the harrowing 2010 attempt on Martin's life by her husband, offering a thorough exploration of her life and boxing career, as reported by Variety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

