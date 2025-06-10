Left Menu

Cultural Clash in Uttar Pradesh: Adityanath vs. Legacy of Syed Salar Masud

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath criticized the glorification of 11th-century warrior-saint Syed Salar Masud, a foreign invader according to him, at a gathering in Bahraich. He emphasized honoring national heroes like Maharaja Suheldev, while condemning events in Masud’s memory, reflecting on historical injustices and political motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:19 IST
Cultural Clash in Uttar Pradesh: Adityanath vs. Legacy of Syed Salar Masud
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sparked controversy by condemning the glorification of 11th-century figure Syed Salar Masud, labeling him a 'foreign invader.' Speaking in Bahraich during a statue unveiling of Maharaja Suheldev, Adityanath emphasized ending events honoring Masud.

Resonating with a nationalist narrative, Adityanath underscored the need to honor Indian heroes, reflecting on historical errors. He linked this sentiment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instructions to ensure national figures like Maharaja Suheldev are celebrated. Suheldev, a prominent figure in local history, is hailed for defeating Masud.

Tensions surrounding the legacy of historical figures have escalated, as cultural and political narratives clash. The denial of permission for memorial events for Masud underscores these complex cultural dynamics. While Hindu groups criticize Masud's commemoration, the Samajwadi Party accuses the government of political motivations behind such decisions.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025