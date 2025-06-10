Cultural Clash in Uttar Pradesh: Adityanath vs. Legacy of Syed Salar Masud
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath criticized the glorification of 11th-century warrior-saint Syed Salar Masud, a foreign invader according to him, at a gathering in Bahraich. He emphasized honoring national heroes like Maharaja Suheldev, while condemning events in Masud’s memory, reflecting on historical injustices and political motives.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sparked controversy by condemning the glorification of 11th-century figure Syed Salar Masud, labeling him a 'foreign invader.' Speaking in Bahraich during a statue unveiling of Maharaja Suheldev, Adityanath emphasized ending events honoring Masud.
Resonating with a nationalist narrative, Adityanath underscored the need to honor Indian heroes, reflecting on historical errors. He linked this sentiment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instructions to ensure national figures like Maharaja Suheldev are celebrated. Suheldev, a prominent figure in local history, is hailed for defeating Masud.
Tensions surrounding the legacy of historical figures have escalated, as cultural and political narratives clash. The denial of permission for memorial events for Masud underscores these complex cultural dynamics. While Hindu groups criticize Masud's commemoration, the Samajwadi Party accuses the government of political motivations behind such decisions.
