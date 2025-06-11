Khaby Lame's US Departure: TikTok's Silent Star's Immigration Saga

Khaby Lame, recognized globally as TikTok's most followed creator, has exited the United States following a brief detainment by immigration authorities in Las Vegas for allegedly overstaying his visa.

The influencer, who holds Italian citizenship, was detained at Harry Reid International Airport and subsequently allowed to leave voluntarily, as confirmed by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokespersons, sparing him a deportation on his record.

Lame gained fame with his distinct, wordless comedic style during the pandemic. Amid heightened US immigration enforcement, his case underscores the complexities and controversies surrounding US immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)