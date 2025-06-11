Left Menu

Khaby Lame's US Departure: TikTok's Silent Star's Immigration Saga

Khaby Lame, a top TikTok influencer, left the US after being detained for allegedly overstaying his visa. Lame, who is Senegalese-Italian, was released without deportation at Las Vegas airport. His departure aligns with heightened US immigration crackdowns. Lame has amassed 162 million TikTok followers with his silent, comedic videos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lasvegas | Updated: 11-06-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 08:54 IST
Khaby Lame

Khaby Lame, recognized globally as TikTok's most followed creator, has exited the United States following a brief detainment by immigration authorities in Las Vegas for allegedly overstaying his visa.

The influencer, who holds Italian citizenship, was detained at Harry Reid International Airport and subsequently allowed to leave voluntarily, as confirmed by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokespersons, sparing him a deportation on his record.

Lame gained fame with his distinct, wordless comedic style during the pandemic. Amid heightened US immigration enforcement, his case underscores the complexities and controversies surrounding US immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

