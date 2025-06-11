Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late Father
Priyanka Chopra Jonas honored her late father, Dr. Ashok Chopra, marking twelve years since his death with an emotional Instagram post. She shared a childhood photo, reflecting on their strong bond and her father's lasting influence. Chopra continues to draw strength from his memory, channeling it into her acclaimed acting career.
Global actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to commemorate the twelfth anniversary of her father, Dr. Ashok Chopra's passing, with a touching post.
Chopra shared a nostalgic childhood photo, which encapsulated the deep bond she shared with her father, who died in 2013 after a battle with cancer. She expressed, "Miss you every day, Dad."
In interviews, the actress has highlighted the enduring impact of her father's death, leveraging his memory in her professional pursuits. Priyanka is set to appear in films such as 'Heads of State' and 'The Bluff', and will star in 'Citadel's' second season.
