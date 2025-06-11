Kremlin Warns Ukraine: Agree or Lose More Territory

Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky has issued a stark warning that Ukraine stands to lose more territory unless it agrees to Russia's conditions for ending the ongoing war, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Medinsky cited historical precedent from Russia's past wars to underscore the nation's endurance in protracted conflicts, drawing parallels with the 21-year war with Sweden in the 18th Century.

He insisted that Russia desires peace but cautioned against Ukraine being influenced by other nations' interests, implying that Russia would be compelled to react accordingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)