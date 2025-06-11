Kremlin Warns Ukraine: Agree or Lose More Territory
Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky stated that Russia's military campaign against Ukraine could lead to further territorial losses for Kyiv unless they comply with Russian demands. He referenced Russia's historical resilience in long conflicts and emphasized Moscow's desire for peace, warning against foreign influences over Ukraine's national interests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-06-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 11:17 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky has issued a stark warning that Ukraine stands to lose more territory unless it agrees to Russia's conditions for ending the ongoing war, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Medinsky cited historical precedent from Russia's past wars to underscore the nation's endurance in protracted conflicts, drawing parallels with the 21-year war with Sweden in the 18th Century.
He insisted that Russia desires peace but cautioned against Ukraine being influenced by other nations' interests, implying that Russia would be compelled to react accordingly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kremlin
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Vladimir Medinsky
- territory
- war
- peace
- Wall Street Journal
- conflict
- history
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Star-Studded Wins Light Up American Music Awards Night
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo
Billie Eilish Triumphs at American Music Awards with Seven Wins
Grappling for Peace: International Wrestlers Revive Dangal in Jammu and Kashmir
New AI system offers real-time flood warnings for mountainous Kabul river basin