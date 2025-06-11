Left Menu

Kremlin Warns Ukraine: Agree or Lose More Territory

Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky stated that Russia's military campaign against Ukraine could lead to further territorial losses for Kyiv unless they comply with Russian demands. He referenced Russia's historical resilience in long conflicts and emphasized Moscow's desire for peace, warning against foreign influences over Ukraine's national interests.

Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky has issued a stark warning that Ukraine stands to lose more territory unless it agrees to Russia's conditions for ending the ongoing war, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Medinsky cited historical precedent from Russia's past wars to underscore the nation's endurance in protracted conflicts, drawing parallels with the 21-year war with Sweden in the 18th Century.

He insisted that Russia desires peace but cautioned against Ukraine being influenced by other nations' interests, implying that Russia would be compelled to react accordingly.

