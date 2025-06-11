Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah's Historic Journey: Uniting Peace and Progress

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah visited the Vaishno Devi shrine, traveling via the Vande Bharat Express. During the visit, he engaged in prayers with his family and political colleagues, aiming for peace and progress. The trip, deemed historic, has renewed hope for tourism in Jammu & Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katra/Jammu | Updated: 11-06-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 11:48 IST
  • India

National Conference president, Farooq Abdullah, returned to Srinagar from the Vaishno Devi shrine via the newly launched Vande Bharat Express. The former chief minister described his maiden journey on the express train as a positive experience for pilgrims and beneficial to tourism in Jammu & Kashmir.

Accompanied by his grandsons and political colleagues, Abdullah's visit included prayers for peace, progress, and brotherhood. His visit aims to inject new life into the region's tourism sector, which has struggled since the Pahalgam terror attack.

Minister Satish Sharma and NC provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta heralded Abdullah's visit as historic, sending a positive message nationwide. There is hope that the region will regain its stature as India's crown and see increased tourist activity.

