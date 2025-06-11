Transforming Delhi Zoo: A New Era in Animal Welfare

The National Zoological Park in Delhi is embarking on a significant collaboration with animal welfare organization Vantara. Aimed at improving the zoo's animal care, staff training, and management, this initiative aspires to make the zoo a more enriching experience for residents and visitors of Delhi.

According to Vantara CEO Vivaan Karani, the partnership will combine public institution strengths with Vantara's specialized knowledge in animal welfare. The agreement has faced criticism, with some warning of privatization, but officials clarified that the collaboration does not transfer ownership or control.

The collaboration will focus on enhancing animal care standards through staff training, facility improvements, and conservation efforts. Insurance coverage and modern animal care skills will support zoo workers, aiming to set a benchmark in animal conservation while retaining public accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)