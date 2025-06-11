Transforming Delhi Zoo: A New Era in Animal Welfare
The National Zoological Park in Delhi is partnering with Vantara to enhance animal care, training, and management. This collaboration focuses on leveraging Vantara's expertise in animal welfare to bring world-class standards to the zoo, amid concerns about privatization. Staff training and improved facilities are central to this initiative.
- Country:
- India
The National Zoological Park in Delhi is embarking on a significant collaboration with animal welfare organization Vantara. Aimed at improving the zoo's animal care, staff training, and management, this initiative aspires to make the zoo a more enriching experience for residents and visitors of Delhi.
According to Vantara CEO Vivaan Karani, the partnership will combine public institution strengths with Vantara's specialized knowledge in animal welfare. The agreement has faced criticism, with some warning of privatization, but officials clarified that the collaboration does not transfer ownership or control.
The collaboration will focus on enhancing animal care standards through staff training, facility improvements, and conservation efforts. Insurance coverage and modern animal care skills will support zoo workers, aiming to set a benchmark in animal conservation while retaining public accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav Propels Water Conservation and Industrial Growth Initiatives
Urgency in Ocean Conservation: French Envoy Stresses Need for Immediate Maritime Action
BTech students at IIT Delhi to undergo mandatory training about using AI ethically and responsibly: Director Rangan Banerjee to PTI.
Maruti Suzuki's Electrifying Training Program: Empowering the EV Technicians of Tomorrow
Anil Kumble: Championing Forest Conservation as Wildlife Ambassador