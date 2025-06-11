Left Menu

Sacred Traditions Revive: Snan Yatra Begins at West Bengal's Jagannath Temples

The 'Snan Yatra' festival kicked off at Jagannath temples in Digha and Mahesh, West Bengal, heralding the upcoming Rath Yatra on June 27. Inaugurated by CM Mamata Banerjee, the Digha temple now sees devotees gather for ceremonial rituals, while ISKCON manages festival proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-06-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 13:01 IST
Sacred Traditions Revive: Snan Yatra Begins at West Bengal's Jagannath Temples
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Snan Yatra' festival commenced with grandeur at the newly constructed Jagannath temples in Digha and Mahesh, West Bengal, marking the prelude to the acclaimed Rath Yatra slated for June 27. Devotees flocked to witness the sacred ceremonial bathing of Lord Jagannath.

The Digha Jagannath temple, inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in April, now stands as a significant spiritual center. The ceremonial bathing, involving water from 108 sacred pilgrimage sites, and offerings like mangoes and jackfruits sent by Banerjee, are part of the rituals.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has been tasked with managing the Digha temple. ISKCON spokesperson Radharamn Das emphasized the spiritual significance of these events in reviving cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

