Sacred Traditions Revive: Snan Yatra Begins at West Bengal's Jagannath Temples

The 'Snan Yatra' festival commenced with grandeur at the newly constructed Jagannath temples in Digha and Mahesh, West Bengal, marking the prelude to the acclaimed Rath Yatra slated for June 27. Devotees flocked to witness the sacred ceremonial bathing of Lord Jagannath.

The Digha Jagannath temple, inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in April, now stands as a significant spiritual center. The ceremonial bathing, involving water from 108 sacred pilgrimage sites, and offerings like mangoes and jackfruits sent by Banerjee, are part of the rituals.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has been tasked with managing the Digha temple. ISKCON spokesperson Radharamn Das emphasized the spiritual significance of these events in reviving cultural heritage.

