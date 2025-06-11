Panchayat Season 4: A Carnival of Chaos in Small-Town India

The highly anticipated fourth season of 'Panchayat' is set to premiere on Prime Video on June 24, delighting fans with new episodes filled with humor and warmth.

Jitendra Kumar reprises his role as Abhishek Tripathi in the beloved show, joined by returning cast members Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, among others. Created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, 'Panchayat' explores the life of an engineering graduate serving as a panchayat secretary in Phulera, a fictional village in Uttar Pradesh.

The streamer has released a trailer highlighting the political rivalry between Manju Devi and Kranti Devi, promising viewers a chaotic yet entertaining experience. Writer Chandan Kumar emphasizes the organic and evolving nature of the series, ensuring it remains fresh while staying true to its roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)