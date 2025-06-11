Lakhanpur Transforms into a Hub for Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims

Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir has set up over 36 lodgement centers and six RFID registration counters to assist pilgrims of the annual Amarnath Yatra. The 38-day pilgrimage will commence on July 3, accessible via the 48-kilometre Pahalgam route and the steeper 14-kilometre Baltal route.

Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas aims to convert Lakhanpur into a multi-facility hub, ensuring clean accommodations and entertainment for the pilgrims. With over 3.50 lakh registrations so far, expectations are high for thousands more, as authorities finalize infrastructure, sanitation, and healthcare arrangements to welcome the yatris.

Security preparations are also in high gear. A meeting held in the Udhampur district, presided over by SSP Udhampur Amod Ashok Nagpure, concentrated on vital aspects such as intelligence sharing, traffic management, medical support, and logistics. Officers are advised to maintain vigilance to ensure a secure pilgrimage for all participants.

