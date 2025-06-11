European Travelers Flock to Asian Destinations: Thailand Tops the List

As European vacationers gear up for summer, Agoda reports Thailand as the leading Asian destination searched by Europeans for the second consecutive year. Indonesia, Japan, and Malaysia follow, with Vietnam entering the top five, highlighting increasing European interest in Asian escapes.

The report, titled 'Europe to Asia Summer Travel Trends,' notes that Agoda collected data from searches conducted in April 2025 for peak travel months, July and August. Notably, Malaysia saw a significant 20% increase in searches compared to last year, while China and Sri Lanka also experienced notable upticks.

According to Agoda's Country Director for India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, Gaurav Malik, the insights reflect a continuous fascination with Asia's rich culture and natural beauty among Europeans. Agoda remains committed to providing travelers with exceptional deals across its extensive network of properties and travel options.